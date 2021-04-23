MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School hosted Weston-McEwen for a boys and girls tennis meet here Thursday, April 22, at Yantis Park.
Mac-Hi won two of the three boys matches, as well as both in girls doubles, while the TigerScots swept girls singles.
"The Weston-McEwen team is a young team with a bright future, and they're going to be tough in years to come," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said.
The Pioneers and TigerScots will square off again here May 11.
Before then, Weston-McEwen will next play May 4 at home in Athena against Stanfield.
"I can't wait until they play again in 2.5 weeks," Sanchez said. "It's going to be a very exciting match."
Lebraun Albert captured the lone TigerScot victory in boys singles Thursday, defeating Christopher Garcia 8-5.
"Christopher Garcia played a great match, but just fell short against the reigning district champion from two years ago (Labraun Albert)," Sanchez said. "For a short while Gracia had the lead in the match but couldn't finish it out."
The other boys singles match had Rafearl Pereyda claiming an 8-5 victory for Mac-Hi against Wyatt Smith, while the Pioneers doubles duo of Rolando Castillo and Jaime Gomez outscored Smith and Isaac Wood 8-1.
Meanwhile, girls actions was split 2-2.
Mac-Hi swept doubles with the team of Emily Martinez and Daisy Alvarez defeating Syla Muilenburg and Makeela Smith 8-5, while Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Brower together knocked off Shaely McNeil and Destiny Wells 8-2.
Weston-McEwen took singles as Jacqlyn Albert topped Yulissa Angel 9-7, and Lirian Holden edges Sara Harris 9-7.