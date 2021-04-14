MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School and Weston-McEwen split a baseball season-opening doubleheader here Tuesday, April 13, each coming away with a one-run win.
Mac-Hi rallied to win the opener 17-16 in an extra inning, and then the second game finished after a pair of frames with Weston-McEwen up 5-4.
Caven Patton and Jesse Barry each finished the day with two hits for Mac-Hi, while Blane Peal, Peyton McLouth and Boone Blankenship also had a couple of hits to pace the TigerScots.
A couple of clutch rallies lifted the Pioneers to victory in the first game.
Weston-McEwen was three outs away from a 14-8 season-opening victory when the Pioneers took advantage of seven walks, a hit-by-pitch and a dropped third strike to tie things up.
The Pioneers had the go-ahead run 90 feet away for scoring with the bases-loaded, but TigerScots pitcher Sebastian Roggerio delivered a big strikeout to force extra innings.
Weston-McEwen climbed back on top with two runs in the top of the eighth, and was one out away from victory when another string of walks and hit-batsmen handed Mac-Hi the game.
The second game saw Mac-Hi mount a 4-1 lead in its first inning, but this time, the TigerScots used walks and hit batters to take the lead before play stopped.
The Pioneers are at Irrigon on Saturday, April 17, while Weston-McEwen hosts Grant Union the same day.