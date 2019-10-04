MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School’s volleyball team celebrated homecoming with a 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of DeSales in non-league action here on Thursday.
“Tonight the girls had fun and played hard,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “It was a great night for them on their homecoming game. They talked and listened to each other, and it showed. Tonight was a lot of fun to watch them.”
Cambree Chester finished the match with 36 assists for the victorious Pioneers, while Leslie Diaz had 20.
Jaycee Deal, Darby Rhodes and Emma Leber each scored three kills for Mac-Hi, and Abby teammate Richwine had two blocks.
The Pioneer attack featured Jaycee Deal and Sydney Dibble each making 18 passes from the backcourt, and Deal hustled after 18 digs while Sydney made 13 and Kadey Brown had seven.
Sophia Oliva, Darby Rhodes and Sydney Dibble mostly took care of Mac-Hi serving, with Dibble and Cambree Chester each notching six aces.
Next, the Pioneers will host another non-league match on Tuesday with play against Umatilla starting here at 6:30 p.m.
That same night, DeSales will be at Mabton for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference clash starting at 6 p.m.
The Irish look to regroup from a tough night here, falling in straight sets despite a balanced effort.
Maddie Wahl led the Irish with four kills, Katie Hermann made eight digs and Mary Elizabeth Baloff served four of her team’s 13 aces.
“I have to give a hand to freshman outside hitter Emmalyne Jimenez,” Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. “Emmalyne’s confidence in her game took a big jump tonight. Her hit on an overpass late in the second set had both sides of the crowd cheering.”
But the Irish had trouble recovering from a rough start, opposite Dibble serving a devastating 12-0 Mac-Hi run in the first set.
DeSales trailed by as mush as 17-4. and though Mac-Hi took the opener, the Irish at least began to build some momentum.
“We did not start how we wanted to, and were not moving on serve receive,” Ruthven said. “It took a block by sophomore middle Morgan Thomas to stop the run, and good serving by freshman Tayle’ Mooney to get the Irish moving.”
The Irish threatened to even things up in the second second set, with its scored tied at 18-18 before Mac-Hi managed to squeak out another win.
Wahl tallied three kills and two aces in that set.
“The second set was where the fun began,” Ruthven said. “The score went back and forth with the teams changing leads before Mac Hi pulled away. The Irish played excellent defense and with improved passing were able to run some offense.
“Hermann passed very well in the second set, which allowed senior setter Emily Ness to get the ball in good position for our hitters.”
The third set was up for grabs to the end.
DeSales took a 12-6 lead, but Mac-Hi rallied before prevailing in overtime.
“The third set was a battle,” Ruthven said. “Both teams fought hard.
“Tonight our girls decided that they wanted to compete,” Ruthven said. “After the slow start in the first set, they showed a competitive spirit and put up a great fight.”