MILTON-FREEWATER — Pitchers Carlee Strand and Austyn Mueser combined for a perfect game Tuesday afternoon, April 19, as La Grande blanked McLoughlin High School, 15-0, in the first game of a Greater Oregon League softball doubleheader at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
Strand pitched the first three innings and Mueser closed things out during the four-inning affair.
La Grande scored seven times in the first inning of game two and finished off the sweep with a three-inning, 19-4 triumph.
The Tigers are 4-0 in league and Mac-Hi is now 2-2.
Strand and Pioneers' starter Aisling Giguiere commenced game one by recording 1-2-3 first innings. Strand struck out the side in the last of the first.
The Tigers scored five times in the second, third, and fourth innings. Marti Anderson highlighted La Grande's five-run fourth with a three-run home run to center field.
Mac-Hi scored two runs in both the first and third innings of the nightcap. Madi Perkins and Kayla Chaney stroked run-scoring singles in the first inning while Darby Rhoads and Caity Barnhart duplicated those efforts in the third.
"La Grande is a solid team," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "Their players can hit — one through nine. They hit the ball where we weren't. They are a classy team.
"We've had some sick girls and were off for a week," Vera said. "The effort was good. We hit the ball well in the second game."
The Pioneers resume GOL play Saturday at Ontario.
