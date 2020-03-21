MILTON-FREEWATER — Coronavirus fears have wreaked havoc on the sports scene over the past several weeks — locally, regionally, nationally, and around the world.
Among the scheduled events falling prey to the pandemic, to the disappointment of many in the Walla Walla Valley, is the annual Carnival of Speed track and field meet — an event that is well into its ninth decade, according to McLoughlin High School coach Jon Milleson.
This marks the second time in three years that the early-April gathering has not materialized. The previous cancellation occurred in 2018 because of heavy rain.
“I believe this (would have been) the 82nd year of Carnival,” Milleson said. “I canceled the first one on the 75th year due to weather. This year it looks like the weather is going to hold, but the nationwide quarantine has put a cloud on our season.”
The senior members of this year’s Pioneer team are also dismayed, Milleson said.
“It’s tough when you have one home meet and your whole senior season gets put on hold,” Milleson said.
Historically, teams that have come to the Carnival use the meet to commence their spring season, Milleson said.
“Most of the smaller schools in northeast Oregon never get on a track until Carnival,” Milleson said.
As one might imagine, this kind of undertaking comes with its highs and lows, Milleson said.
“My first year running Carnival, we changed the order of events to take advantage of good sections of track,” Milleson said. “The home stretch had worn bare in all the lanes with just patches of rubber left to run on. We ran the 100 meters, the 100 & 110 hurdles on our back stretch which still had a sound surface.
“We then ran the 3,000 so we could move our timing system around to the starting where the rest of the races finished,” Milleson said. “We had coaches questioning what we were doing, but it was the best use of the facility to keep everyone safe.”
The shortcomings became a distant memory the following year, according to Milleson, with the installment of a new track surface at Shockman Field.
“What a hit it was,” Milleson said. “We had enough jump pits and spread-out areas that we were able to handle more teams.”
It used to take “in the neighborhood of 60 people to help run the meet, and it was a long day” during the Carnival’s infancy, Milleson said.
“We typically run in excess of 100 races for the day and have 100 throwers and jumpers in those events,” Milleson said. “The community was always very helpful in volunteering their time. We can never repay them for their effort.”
Milleson said he has seen some great Carnival performances in the quarter-century he has spent as coach.
“So many that just last names are about all I remember,” Milleson said. “There was a Zito girl from Echo that won all the throwing events one year (and) a Looslie girl from Elgin that ran some great 100, 200, and 400s. Mac-Hi also had its stars — Casey Smith, Emily Childers, and Pancho Saldana just to name a few.”
The Carnival can be viewed in many ways, including as a family affair, Milleson said.
“Lots of brothers, sisters , cousins and relatives have all participated at Carnival,” Milleson said. “Way more people than I could ever count. The highlights for me was in hosting all the teams and coaches that I’ve come to respect as peers. It’s an amazing event.
“Behind every good coach is a wife and friends that are willing to help any way they can; and provide the support every day,” Milleson said.
An early 1990s Carnival would have featured six-to-10 teams, Milleson said, “but it grew to a mass of 28 teams one year and now we’ve stabilized with about 23-25 teams yearly. New teams are coming all the time.”
Which might lead one to believe that 2021 will do its part to erase this year’s sadness.
“What a ride it has been,” Milleson said. “Thank you Milton-Freewater for such a great event. It’s always fun, and will be again.”