DAYTON — The McLoughlin High School girls won, 50-30, here on Saturday against Dayton-Waitsburg in a non-league basketball matchup.
"We did not match the intensity that Mac-Hi brought tonight," D-W coach Desirae Jones said.
"We struggled with fouls and it affected our aggressiveness. We need to get the girls playing four quarters as hard as they can. We got two tonight, then it slipped away."
Daniela Angel led all scorers with 14, with Victoria Garcia adding 12 more for the Pioneers.
For D-W, Sadie Seney led the team with ten points. Kirsten Miller added nine more.
The Pioneers (2-0) will next travel to Irrigon for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, while D-W (0-3) will take a week's furlough before heading out for Pomeroy on the 16th. Tip-off for that game is set for 5:30 p.m.
Pioneers 50, Dayton-Waitsburg 30
McLOUGHLIN (50) — Angel 14, Breeding 4, Brown 3, Garcia 12, Leber 2, Olivia 9, Rhoads 3, Uribe-Garcia 2, Ellis 1.
DAYTON-WAITBSURG (30) — Forney 4, Laughery 1, Boggs 3, Miller 9, Benavides 3, Seney 10.
Mac-Hi;11;11;14;14;—;50
D-W;13;7;7;3;—;30
3-point goal — Mac-Hi 5 (Angel 2, Breeding 2, Brown), D-W 2 (Seney 2).