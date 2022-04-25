MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's tennis teams hosted Stanfield on Monday, April 25, with the Pioneers girls winning 3-2 and the boys falling 2-1.
For the Mac-Hi girls in singles play, Maria Gomez fell, 8-1, at No. 1, Maciel Sustaita was defeated, 8-6, at No. 2, before Nelly Villegas downed her Stanfield foe, 8-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Pioneers Marta Domine and Ariana Torres won their match, 8-4, with Mac-Hi's Sukriat Kaur and Angelina Sanchez winning, 8-4, at No. 2.
In boys singles play, Pioneer Connor Batchelor lost at No. 1, 8-2, Mac-Hi's Bryan Garcia won, 9-8 (7-4) at No. 2, and Talen Alexander fell, 8-5.
The Pioneers travel to Riverside on Tuesday afternoon.
