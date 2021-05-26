ATHENA — McLoughlin High School's girls basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 46-23 rout of Weston-McEwen here Tuesday, May 25.
Daniela Angel scored a game-high 13 points for the Pioneers (3-0 record) to go with her six rebounds, and teammate Darby Rhoads had 11 points and seven steals. Emma Leber finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Nichole Rencken added eight points and four steals.
Mac-Hi was up 19-7 by halftime, and the lead would grow to as much as 30 in the third quarter.
“This was easily our best game of the season to date," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "We came out aggressive on defense and let our defense lead to easy baskets. We’ve been able to get kids to start buying into our defensive system and sharing the ball on the offensive end.”
The Pioneers next play June 1, when they host Pilot Rock.
Meanwhile, the Weston-McEwen girls (0-2 record) will host Riverside on Thursday.
The TigerScots (0-2 record) look to bounce back from the rough outing Tuesday.
Dalana Pickard scored six points to lead Weston-McEwen, while Bailey Munck grabbed five rebounds, and Taylor Quaempts made five steals.