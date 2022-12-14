MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's girls basketball team took a 64-18 Eastern Oregon League loss to visiting La Grande on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
La Grande jumped to a big first-half lead, and was ahead 39-4 at halftime, to cruise to the win.
"Tough loss to take," Pioneers coach Alexis Perez said. "It was always going to be tough without our two leading scorers here today (Madi Perkins and Rylee Herndon). I was super impressed with the effort my girls gave, though, with a shortened roster. I was also impressed with our attitude as a team as they never quit trying regardless of score!"
Ivonne Lopez led Mac-Hi with six points, with Miley Rhoads and Johana Martinez putting up three apiece.
The Pioneers go to Stanfield on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.