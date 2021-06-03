MILTON-FREEWATER — Emma Leber and Daniela Angel matched each other with a game-high 12 points for McLoughlin High School's girls basketball team here Thursday, June 3, and the undefeated Pioneers made short work of winless Weston-McEwen in a 42-15 rout.
The Pioneers (4-0 record) went to halftime up 20-5, and then put the game out of reach with a 16-1 run in the third quarter.
Leber wound up grabbing eight rebounds while making three steals and three blocks, and Angel dished four assists.
Pioneers coach Chris Bryant applauded their "suffocating defense."
Mac-Hi is back at it Friday, hosting Stanfield.
Weston-McEwen (0-5 record) meanwhile looks to get back on track as it heads to Pilot Rock on Friday.The TigerScots came in off a couple of close games at home, falling to Riverside 33-23 last week before Irrigon edged them 38-30 on Tuesday.
The Mac-Hi game was a different story as Charli King accounted for almost half the TigerScots' total offense with seven points. Addie Perkins converted one of two free-throws for the lone Weston-McEwen point of the first quarter.