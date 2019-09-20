HELIX — McLoughlin High School won both of its volleyball matches at a non-league tournament here on Thursday.
The Pioneers rallied for a comeback win over Umatilla, 18-25, 25-9, 22-5, 25-18, 15-6.
Mac-Hi then finished off host Helix in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14.
A late start time forced officials to trim the match into a best-of-three.
“It was an exciting evening,” Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said.
Sindey Dibble led the Mac-Hi backline, finishing the night with 43 assists and 17 digs.
Cambree Chesteradded added another 43 assists to go with her five aces, while Sophia Oliva scored nine aces on 34 serves.
Emma Leber tallied 15 kills and four blocks, Jaycee Deal had 13 kills, and Abby Richwine had 11.
“It was a team effort tonight, and all the girls worked together and came out on top,” coach Deal said. “(I’m) very proud at the effort of all the ladies.”
The Pioneers return to action Tuesday in Kennewick for another non-league match at River View High starting at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Helix held off Umatilla to win its other match here 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11.
“(It was a) long but good night for us,” Grizzlies coach Caitlin Steele said.
The Grizzlies will stay here for their next match, hosting Imbler on Tuesday for an Old Oregon League clash starting at 5 p.m.
Rylee Mann scored 16 kills and a couple of aces in the Grizzlies win over Umatilla, teammate Kyla Harper had four kills and another two aces, and Kyleen Stahancyk added nine aces and two more kills.
“Lexie Mize is still out with a sprained ankle, but Rylee Mann really stepped up in her absence,” Steele said.
Mann added three more kills and another four aces in the abbreviated Mac-Hi match, while Stahancyk and Georgia Brega each had two kills.