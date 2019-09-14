AMES CREEK, Ore. — College Place High School, McLoughlin High School, and Walla Walla Valley Academy cross country teams all participated in the 43rd annual Catherine Creek Scamper here on Friday.
College Place highlighted the meet with sophomores Joshua Courtney (20:00) and Azaiah Garcia (20:40) finishing 19th and 27th in the fast men’s heat.
College Place head coach Darin Durand talked about this being “a redemption race for Josh, as last year he did not finish the race after tripping on a tree root and pulling two leg muscles,” causing him to not race the rest of the season.
Junior Edgar Cazarez (21:50) finished 46th rounding out the College Place runners in the heat.
The two freshman Jacob Courtney (22:18) and Daman Burgener (22:23) finished in front of junior Dallin Hawkins (22:24) and sophomore Eli Durand (23:27).
In the varsity girls race, seniors Eleonora Frokic (23:01) and Tamra Ostrander (26:01) lead freshman Lena Weaver (29:08) as the only three runners for College Place.
They finished 12th, 45th, and 77th respectively.
Almost everyone improved on last year’s time or finished their first race at the course.
McLoughLin was the closest of the three local schools to the course.
Seniors Bryan Abrego (21:08) and Luis Solis (21:39) lead freshman Ethan Jones (22:11) finishing 32th, 44th, and 52nd overall in the fast heat of the men’s.
Seniors Mekenna Simpson (24:45) and Angeles Flores (26:22) led McLoughlin to be the only one out of the three local schools to score as a team on the women’s side. They finished 27th and 53th individually.
McLoughlin also had sophomore Brooklin Warne (29:33), senior Jessica Hernandez (31:29), and senior Ashley Jones (37:46) competed in the varsity race.
Walla Walla Valley Academy only had one runner this year participate in this event. Junior Evan Jansen (22:18) finished in 53th place in the fast heat of the mens race.
In the men’s fast heat, College Place finished 10th overall with a score of 88. The McLoughlin women finished 10th, as well in the varsity race with a score of 260.
All three local schools go to Umatilla High School on Friday, Sept. 20 for the Footrace to Valhalla. The first high school race starts at 1 p.m. with a middle school race at 12:30p.m.