ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Jesse Jones bested the 145-pound weight class for Mac-Hi wrestlers, teammates Isaac Wood, Tanner Wells as well as Layne Ensey each captured a medal in their respective weight classes, and College Place had Alex Smith placing third here at the Enterprise Kick Off Tournament on Friday.
As a team, Mac-Hi placed fifth out of 14.
Jones won all three of his matches, including a couple of first-period pins before he finished as one of three Pioneers in a title match.
Wood placed second in 120, pinning his first two opponents before falling in the championship.
Likewise, Wells started his day with a pair of quick victories in 220 before winding up second.
Ensey lost his semifinal in 126, but bounced back to score a couple of pins in consolation and take third place.
Meanwhile, a fellow Pioneer in Roy Humbert pinned two of his opponents in 145 before falling at the consolation semis, while teammates Adrian Pineda (152), Rafael Pereyda (220) and Andy Ceja (285) each won a match.
Mac-Hi also had Ethan Jones (113), Brandon Wood (126), Mason Smith (160) and Isiah Casillas-Breeding (160) getting their feet wet this season with a couple of matches.
Same for Aysia Quigg, who started her season for Mac-Hi against boys in 145.
As for College Place, junior Alex Smith placed third in 285 as he won four of his five matches.
The third-place match put Smith up against teammate Edi Precadio, who had beaten three of his first four opponents.
Smith downed Precadio with about six second left in their second period.
Callan Smith gave College Place another victory in 120, while teammates Mick Lackey and Tyler Clark both battled in 220.
College Place will host its next outing, a double-dual with Mac-HI and Wa-Hi on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.