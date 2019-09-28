BAKER — The College Place boys placed sixth and both the McLoughlin boys and girls placed ninth here Friday during the annual Baker Invitational cross country meet at the city golf course.
Kale Cassidy helped the host Bulldogs climb to the top of the 12-team boys field by winning the 5,000 meter race with a mark of 16 minutes, 53.24 seconds. Brooke Smith of girls meet champion Burns led a contigent of five Highlanders that placed in the top nine with a winning mark of 20:27.96 ovr 5,000 meters.
Hawk harrier Joshua Courtney turned in College Place’s top boys performance. He placed 15th with a mark of 18:24.58.
Mac-Hi’s Bryan Abrego paced Pioneer boys competitors with an 18:57.29 showing, good for 28th.
A pair of local runners finished in the top 20 of the girls race. College Place’s Eleonora Frokic finished 11th in 22:22.03 and McKenna Simpson of Mac-Hi took 19th in 23:18.25.