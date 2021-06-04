MILTON-FREEWATER — Hector Castillo recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for McLoughlin High School's boys basketball team here Thursday, June 3, and the undefeated Pioneers held off Weston-McEwen for a 38-31 victory.
Mac-Hi (4-0 record) led by 18 in the third quarter, and went to the fourth still up 31-16, but survived a Weston-McEwen rally in the closing minutes.
"Our boys got into foul trouble early," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We struggled from the field. Our boys got the shots we wanted at the rim, but they just weren’t falling tonight. We went 1-for-9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
"Despite our struggles to make shots, the boys played hard and found a way to win after a-week-and-a-half layoff," Crittenden said. "I am proud of their effort tonight."
The Pioneers are back at it here Friday, hosting Stanfield.
Weston-McEwen (2-4 record) meanwhile looks to get back on track Friday at Pilot Rock.
The TigerScots came off a victory Tuesday at home against Irrigon, but struggled to get much going here shooting only 7-of-28 (.250) through the first three quarters.
Theo White finished with a game-high 12 points for the TigerScots, who cut their deficit in half during the fourth quarter, but their rally fell short.