ATHENA — McLoughlin High School's boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 53-38 defeat of Weston-McEwen here Tuesday, May 25.
Leonardo Rodriguez, Isaac Earls and Hector Castillo each finished with 11 points to lead the Pioneers (3-0 record). Nick Herndon added nine.
Mac-Hi jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, with Rodriguez scoring nine points by halftime, and they held on to the end despite some foul trouble.
"We did a good job attacking the rim," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We had a balanced offensive attack."
The Pioneers will next play June 1, when they host Pilot Rock.
Defense was key against Weston-McEwen, with Rodriguez making seven steals against a talented TigerScot attack.
Theo White scored 11 points for Weston-McEwen (1-2 record).
The TigerScots will next play Friday, when they host Riverside.