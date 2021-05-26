ATHENA — McLoughlin High School's boys basketball team stayed unbeaten with a 53-38 defeat of Weston-McEwen here Tuesday, May 25.

Leonardo Rodriguez, Isaac Earls and Hector Castillo each finished with 11 points to lead the Pioneers (3-0 record). Nick Herndon added nine.

Mac-Hi jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, with Rodriguez scoring nine points by halftime, and they held on to the end despite some foul trouble.

"We did a good job attacking the rim," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We had a balanced offensive attack."

The Pioneers will next play June 1, when they host Pilot Rock.

Defense was key against Weston-McEwen, with Rodriguez making seven steals against a talented TigerScot attack.

Theo White scored 11 points for Weston-McEwen (1-2 record).

The TigerScots will next play Friday, when they host Riverside.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.