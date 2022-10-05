MILTON-FREEWATER — One team and a pair of individuals will be honored at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, when McLoughlin High School holds its annual Toast to Talent and Hall of Fame induction ceremony in the school's Jack Williams Auditorium, 120 S. Main St.
Mac-Hi's 2007 state championship boys soccer team, Carl Barcroft and Jim Stanton are this year's inductees, said Jay Rodighiero, selection committee chair.
Donations for Pioneer athletics and the arts will be accepted during the course of the evening, Rodighiero said. A reception in the Mac-Hi cafeteria will follow the ceremony, Rodighiero said.
2007 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOYS SOCCER TEAM
Coach Jose Garcia guided the squad to the Class 4A state title, a Greater Oregon League championship, and a final record of 13-2-2 — which included a 4-0 mark in the postseason.
The Pioneers blanked Gladstone, 1-0, at Wilsonville High School for the state crown. They disposed of Sisters, La Salle and Hidden Valley prior to the championship clincher.
Mac-Hi went through the Greater Oregon League portion of its schedule unbeaten in nine matches. It defeated Baker and Ontario three times and went 2-0-1 versus La Grande.
The state championship roster included goalie Osvaldo Martinez; defender/forward Victor Saldana; midfielders Juan Garcia, Antonio Jaimes, Jose Herrera, Guillermo Carvajal, Andres Salinas, Anthony Martinez, Miguel Garcia, and Christian Corona; forwards Francisco Saldana, Esteban Salazar, and Jose Corona; and defenders Ivan Diaz, Johnny Trevino, Victor Ferral, William Riley, and Ricardo Perez.
CARL BARCROFT
Barcroft, who graduated from Mac-Hi in 2001 and Boise State University in 2016, is an electrical engineer who works on NASA lunar missions to the moon, according to information forwarded to the selection committee. He interned at both Boeing and NASA while at BSU.
A small thruster designed for two spacecraft missions to the moon that Barcroft helped create, known as the BIT-3, is one of the first electric propulsion systems flown that requires iodine as its fuel source.
Barcroft "explored, experimented, traveled, worked, (and) played to find the job that fit him and his personality," a nominator said. "His story (is) proof to our students and community that following a career you love (is) not a straight path."
JIM STANTON
Stanton, a student-athlete at Mac-Hi, received his diploma in 1962 and is a 1967 graduate of Oregon State University. He held numerous offices at Key Technology and has been acclaimed for his involvement in the expansion and development of the Frazier Farmstead.
Recognized by Rotary and other community groups, Stanton and his wife Barbara "have dedicated themselves to the overall improvement of the community," said one nominator.
"He has a generous spirit and a willingness to do his part in any endeavor he takes part in," another supporter said. "Perhaps his greatest contribution to our community is his good nature and general kindness to all in whom he comes in contact (with)."
