MILTON-FREEWATER — Giovanny Sandoval led the Pioneer boys basketball team, but McLoughlin High fell to Eastern Oregon League foe La Grande, 52-29, on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
"Mac-Hi played tough, but La Grande's seniors led the way," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "Giovanny Sandoval played his best game of the year. He led us scoring with 11 points and led us in rebounds with five."
Mac-Hi next travels to Stanfield on Friday night.
