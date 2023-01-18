Blue Devil Nation gathered in the Walla Walla High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for a couple of basketball-related reasons.
One was to witness a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader between the Blue Devils and Richland Bombers
Another was to pay tribute to former head boys basketball coach Jim Thacker — a three-time state champion and the author of 534 victories over a 36-year career.
Thacker's first head coaching job was landed in 1970 — a two-year stint in Gooding, Idaho as it turned out. He made an immediate impact on the program by leading the Senators to back-to-back state titles.
Walla Walla came calling in 1975 following two seasons in Omak. The Blue Devils placed eighth in the state tournament during his first campaign despite a sub-.500 record. The big-stage appearance was the program's first in 20 years.
Thacker guided the 1982-83 Blue Devils to district and regional crowns, and a runner-up showing in the state tournament. Wa-Hi won league and district championships, and placed sixth at state three seasons later.
The crowning local achievement in the Thacker era came in the 1998-99 season when Wa-Hi captured the program's first state championship since 1952.
Two more state placings spiced Thacker's tenure as head Blue Devil. Wa-Hi finished eighth in 2003 and seventh in 2004.
Thacker ended his coaching career at Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He accomplished his 500th win in his first season.
The record of achievement climaxed in 2008 when Thacker was inducted into the Washington State Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
"I couldn't have done it without great kids and great coaches, or without my wife Jan," Thacker said after receiving a standing ovation from the Blue Devil throng. "We had some good athletes. This is overwhelming."
Current head coach Adam Berg took time afterward to share his thoughts.
"It was a special night — honoring Coach Thacker," Berg said. "I’m glad our program got a glimpse at the incredible history of our program."
Among the ex-athletes to which Thacker referenced included Kyle Bankhead, currently an assistant at the University of San Francisco, and former assistant coaches and players Earl Streufert and John Golden.
Bankhead paid his respects by way of a video presentation and Streufert, in his 24th season as head coach at Richland and the possessor of 400-plus coaching triumphs, said he could talk forever about Thacker.
"He is the one of the biggest influences for me on so may levels," Streufert said. "He is the first coach that wanted to win more than I did."
Golden was a Wa-Hi assistant for nine years before assuming the program's reins when Thacker departed.
"Coach Thacker was one of the most well-respected high school coaches in the state," Golden said. "It didn't matter where we were - camps, meetings, tournaments. We would always have coaches come up and try to pick his brain or just talk about basketball in general.
"He was the one who taught me the most about coaching basketball," Golden said. "From the individual fundamentals of the game, to game-planning, to running a high school program, he took the time and showed me the importance of it all. He believed in me as a coach and was instrumental in me getting the job after he left.
"I felt an obligation to continue the successful program that he built and always knew I could lean on him for anything," Golden said. "The success that I had was a direct reflection of what I learned from Thack! I continue to value his friendship to this day!"
