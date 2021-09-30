PRESCOTT — A 1B Southeast Conference clash here Thursday, Sept. 30, saw Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team defeat DeSales in straight sets. The scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-16.
The victorious Tigers put together one of their best matches of the the season, coach Bob Young felt, hitting on all cylinders in a complete team effort as they started strong and had the match in hand throughout the night.
Angeles Ayala finished the match with seven kills, three aces and a block for the Tigers, while teammate Michael Morales added six aces, three kills and 11 digs, Alexa Madrigal made 15 digs, and Naomi Virgen made 13.
"We put together a good one tonight," Young said. "We stayed up and responded to DeSales' runs in the second set. We won the battle of serve and serve receive."
The Tigers look to carry their strong performance over to their next outing, Saturday in Yakima at Riverside Christian.
"I'm proud of the girls," Young said. "They didn't play well against Touchet on Tuesday. They set their minds tonight to start strong, play with smart aggressiveness, and energy. They did that, a nice rebound."
DeSales looks to bounce back Tuesday at Touchet, starting at 6 p.m.
