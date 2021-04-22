POMEROY — Twelve teams converged on Pomeroy for the District 9 1B League Meet No. 4 on Wednesday, April 21, including DeSales, Prescott and Pomeroy athletes.
"Our 15 athletes walked away with 19 new personal bests," Irish coach Bowe Ebding said.
"Sophomore Morgan Thomas has been incredible to watch this spring," he said. "Every opportunity to compete, she has set a new personal best and is climbing up our program's top performers list. She has inked her name into the No. 2 spot in program history in the discus with her winning throw of 115 feet, 11 inches, and also sits fifth all time with her second place toss of 34-11 in the shot put.
"Throws coach Wyatt Withers has done an impressive job helping her focus in on the details of her throws, and it has been really fun to see the results of their work," Ebding said.
"Sophomore Emmalyne Jimenez added a win in the women's 800 meter, in which she edged out Valley Christian's Kenna Clark by .05 seconds to finish in 2:25.11," he said. "Emmalyne timed her kick perfectly and battled with Kenna to the tape. Emmalyne definitely put on the race of the day for us.
"Freshman Regina Nelson also set a personal best in the long jump and added her name to the top 10 list.
"On the guys side, Lucas Hicks continued his perfect season in the 100 and long jump," Ebding said. "Lucas has been battling a hamstring injury from the football season, but continues to improve his marks (he has won each event at all four meets).
"Men's milers Patrick Jones, Carter Green, Levi Bingham and Erik Auth all set new personal bests as well.
"With only two seniors on our roster, we are really excited about the development of our younger athletes," he said. "When you have sophomores and freshmen etching their names into program records it makes you really excited about what is coming up."
DeSales' Hicks won the boys 100 meters in 11.82, as well as the long jump at 18 feet, 7 inches.
Pomeroy's Troy Steele won the shot put with a throw of 37-feet even.
Prescott senior Antonio Hernandez tossed the discus 106 feet, a personal best, to win that event, with Steele second at 96-04.
Pirates junior Colton Slaybaugh won the pole vault with a lead of 14 feet, 1/2 inch, with teammate Logan Ledgerwood third at 12 feet.
On the girls side, DeSales' Jimenez finished second in the 800 meters in 2:25.11.
Prescott's Ericka Eulloqui was third in the 300-meter hurdles in 59.11.
Irish sophomore Thomas finished second in the shot put with a throw of 34-11.75, and won the discus at 115-07.50.
Pomeroy's Raelin Borley won the javelin at 88-07.50, and Pirates teammate Haliee Brewer was third in the high jump at 4-06.
Pomeroy sophomore Katie Boyer won the pole vault at 7-03, and freshman Brewer was second at 5-06.
In the long jump, DeSales' Nelson was second at 14-11, and Prescott's Eulloqui was third at 14-03.50.
DeSales has two meets left on the schedule, slated for Friday, April 30, and then a District 7/9 crossover in Ritzville on May 8.