DAYTON — The Dayton-Waitsburg prep football team took it down to the wire against the Liberty Christian Patriots this Friday, but couldn’t make the plays they needed to and ran out of time with the scoreboard reading 20-14 in the Patriots’ favor.
No stats were available for this recap at press time.
D-W played excellent defense for most of the night, holding the Patriots to 12 points in the first half.
However, a Patriots’ screen pass turned into an 80-yard touchdown after the receiver broke a tackle and scampered past the defense.
Even after the D-W offense struggled snapping the ball in the frigid autumn air and gave Liberty Christian the ball back, the D-W defense never lost hope.
Now with just five minutes to play, linebacker Shawn Evans jumped in front of a stick route and took it down to the Patriots’ 5-yard line, where the offense punched it in to cut the score to 20-14.
The D-W defense proved sturdy yet again with limited time remaining, forcing a Liberty punt and giving the D-W offense good field position.
Unfortunately, yet again, the offense couldn’t hold on to the ball, and fumbled it away again.
The Patriots took over at midfield, looking to ice the game away.
With just two minutes left, all they had to do was protect the football.
Yet, even in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, the Dayton-Waitsburg defense was almost immovable, and one more time, they took the ball for themselves, this time by stripping the Liberty halfback of the ball at the line of scrimmage.
The D-W offense, now emboldened by the lack of time and the single-high defense the Patriots were employing to defend the deep thirds of the field, attacked the intermediate parts of the field with abandon, taking the ball down to the Patriots’ 20-yard line with 18 seconds left to play.
However, they couldn’t get in formation in time and ran out of time, just 20 yards away from glory.
Coach Troy Larsen was expressive after the game, but pleased overall.
“We have a bunch of young guys this season and they need to learn to smell it,” Larsen said.
“We had some big penalties at the wrong time, but I had a freshman quarterback, a freshman running back, and a freshman center on that final drive; the entire center line was freshmen, so I was pretty proud of how they handled themselves.
“We had a great week of practice, and when you’re winless, you usually don’t have good practices, but we haven’t lost anybody,” Larsen said. “They’re coming hungry and we’re excited for the future of this team.”
Larsen complimented his defense.
“We had a few mistakes on defense because we came in trying to tackle high and that’s where some of the facemasks come from and they can run through tackles. But you eliminate that kind of stuff and we had a great defensive game,” Larsen said. “They hurt us up the middle last time we played and we held that in check. They went over the top of us about five times last time and we eliminated that.
“It’s coming, and we’ve got another big shot next week.”
Dayton-Waitsburg (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the league) will host Kittitas/Thorp (0-5, 0-3) this next Friday at 7 p.m.