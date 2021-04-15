RICHLAND — DeSales sophomore Jack Lesko shot an eagle and ended up placing first with a 14-over par 86 as his team joined Walla Walla Valley Academy, Dayton-Waitsburg, Pomeroy and others in a high school boys and girls match Wednesday, April 14, at Columbia Point Golf Course.
Lesko led the DeSales boys, which also had Franklin Worden shooting a 97 that placed fourth.
Tim Gogl following in eighth place with a 110, Eli Hurwitz 11th at 115, and Jake Buratto one stroke back in 12th place.
DeSales also had Danny Freeman turn in a 126.
For Pomeroy, Brady Bolt placed fifth for Pomeroy with a 108 and teammate Jeff Slusser was 10th at 114.
Caleb Baron topped the Dayton-Waitsburg boys with a 120, one up on teammate Cayle Davis, while Jay Dimak added a 125, and Garrett Palmer turned in a 153.
Girls play saw Chase Caruso finished second for Pomeroy with a 90, one back of the lead, while WWVA had Macy Sherger place third at 100 and teammates Nell Dodd and Hailey Werner tied for seventh at 118.
Teagan Larson finished the course with a 140 for Dayton-Waitsburg.