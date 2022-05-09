MILTON-FREEWATER — The Lee Parr Memorial golf tournament supporting McLoughlin High athletics is slated for Sunday, May 15, at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.
The two-person Triple Six tourney has required tees times.
Additional support options include prize donations and tee sponsorships of $25, $50, $100 and $200.
For more information, call George Gillette at the M-F Municipal pro shop at 541-938-7284, or Susie Ellis at Mac-Hi at 541-938-5591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.