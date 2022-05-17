KENNEWICK — Lauren Adams and Alexa Diaz together earned a spot at regionals for Walla Walla High School's varsity girls tennis team with their doubles victory Monday, May 16, in a Mid-Columbia Conference Championships semifinal at Kennewick High.
Adams and Diaz continue their season Friday in Spokane at regionals.
They will be coming off a second-place finish for the Blue Devils at the two-day MCC tournament, which had started Saturday at Southridge High.
The Blue Devils also had Grace McDevitt, as well as the doubles pair of Amilia Gutierrez and Keegan Isenhower, each scoring a first-round victory but both eventually saw their seasons end.
“It was great to see Lauren and Alexa play well and demonstrate the skills they have worked all season to develop," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "Making it to the MCC Championship match is a great accomplishment.
"This is the first trip to the regional District 8 tournament for both players. I am excited to see how far they can go.”
“I’m really proud of how all the girls battled during the MCC Championships. The competition was tough. They battled for every point and represented Walla Walla High School very well.”
