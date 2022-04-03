ONTARIO, Ore. — Laura Gomez captured the only victory for McLoughlin High School's tennis teams Saturday, April 2, as both boys and girls competed in respective meets at Ontario.
"We are a young and inexperienced team and still learning some of the basics, but I'm very happy how each player is improving week by week," coach Danny Sanchez said.
The teams will next play Tuesday, April 5, hosting Ione.
