Hayleigh Burke scored unassisted for Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team to tie things up in the second half against undefeated Kamiakin here Tuesday, Sept. 21, but the visiting Braves rallied late to hand the Blue Devils a 2-1 loss.
Kamiakin came here on a string of lopsided victories, outscoring their opposition a combined 22-2 with four shutouts, but the Blue Devils refused to roll over.
Burke became the first girl to score against Kamiakin in a week.
"Well played game Devs!!" they tweeted afterwards.
Wa-Hi (2-4 record) looks to bounce back Thursday at Hermiston.
