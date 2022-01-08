PASCO — Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team outscored Chiawana 18-8 in the fourth quarter of its Mid Columbia Conference game on the night of Friday, Jan. 7.
Sadly, the final-period surge occurred long after the host Riverhawks had settled the issue.
Chiawana led 13-2 after one quarter, 40-6 at halftime, and 60-11 through three frames during a 68-29, mercy-rule victory.
Six-foot-2 center Malia Ruud scored a game-high 18 points for the Riverhawks. She was one of nine Chiawana players to break into the scoring column.
Emma Ellerd was the only other Riverhawk in double figures. She tallied 10 points.
Cami Martin and Lauryn Bergevin led Wa-Hi with nine points apiece. Martin and Bergevin scored six and five points, respectively, in the fourth quarter.
Chiawana collected 26 total field goals compared to the Blue Devils' 12. The Riverhawks made six 3-point field goals to three for Wa-Hi, and sank 10 of 16 free throws while the Blue Devils managed two twine ticklers in six attempts.
The Blue Devils, now 0-5 in the conference and 0-8 overall, host Pendleton Tuesday night for a non-league affair at 7:30.
