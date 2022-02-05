Visiting Hermiston outscored Walla Walla High School 19-12 in the fourth quarter and posted a 53-45 victory over the Blue Devils in a Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Bulldogs, playing without three key players including leading scorer Izzy Simmons, improved to 8-8 in league and 12-9 overall.
Walla Walla, playing its final regular-season home game, is 1-14 and 2-17.
Wa-Hi had four of its players score at least two points in the opening quarter and led 9-8 after the first. Jailyn Davenport had three point while Paige Harvey, Miriam Hutchens and Lauryn Bergevin scored two points apiece.
Hermiston got five points each from Katelyn Heideman, Ellie Heideman, and Bailey Young in the second quarter and led 23-21 at halftime.
Bergevin hit two 3-point shots in the period and Davenport scored four points for the home team.
The Blue Devils continued to hang around in the third quarter. Hutchens collected two baskets and Bergevin drained a trey to lead the way.
Wa-Hi trailed by one, 34-33, going to the fourth quarter.
The Heidemans combined for 14 points in the fourth quarter - eight by Katelyn and six by Ellie - to put the game out of reach.
Bergevin and Katelyn Heideman tied for game-high scoring honors with 17 points.
Saturday's game was the last home tilt for Blue Devil seniors Talia Billingsley and Kalea Wachter.
Wa-Hi ends its regular season Tuesday at Pasco.
