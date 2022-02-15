MILTON-FREEWATER — A late rally lifted McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team to a 49-47 win Tuesday, Feb. 15, over Ontario in their Greater Oregon League postseason first-round matchup.
Alex Sandoval finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the victorious Pioneers (4-12 record) while teammate Isaac Earls had 16 points and 2 assists.
They trailed by five with about three minutes left in the game, but prevailed.
"We chipped away at the lead by attacking the basket," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "We were fortunate tonight to come out with a win."
The Pioneers advance to face La Grande on Thursday, Feb. 17.
They look to build off their comeback effort against Ontario.
"Ontario came out hot and led 12-3 in the first quarter before Mac-Hi subbed in freshmen Raj Singh and Giovanni Sandoval," Crittenden said. "They really gave us a lift going into the second quarter, and then we took the lead before halftime. Ontario hit some big shots in the second half."
