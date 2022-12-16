TOUCHET — High school varsity girls basketball action Friday, Dec. 16, in Touchet saw the Redhawks come away from their Southeast 1B Conference Grape Division match against Liberty Christian with a 27-24 loss.
The Redhawks ended up with their overall record so far this season at 1-3, their league mark at 1-2.
Marielle Mendoza was the top scorer for the Redhawks as she put up 10 points in an exciting battle.
The Redhawks had a one-point lead with about 40 seconds left, but Liberty Christian prevailed.
"This was a tough loss for us, but I couldn't be prouder of the team," Redhawks coach Marshall Byerley said. "We are learning and growing. Losing close games will only help us and make us stronger.
"We get another shot at Liberty Christian later this season (Jan. 27 in Richland), and we look forward to the rematch at their place."
The Redhawks next play Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Colton.
They came away from the Friday game with plenty of positives.
Success on defense was the result of "a complete team effort," according to Byerley.
"A close game from the start, never separated by more than five points," Byerley sadi. "Our defense played incredibly well."
"Emily Hilbert and Mackenzie Forbes have stepped up massively from last year. They have become very solid defensively and find their spots on the offensive side.
"Vanessa Angeles didn't show up on the scoreboard, but her constant hounding of LC guards caused multiple turnovers and bad passes."
Rincon was a rebounding force, and freshman Cadence Carlisle came off the Touchet bench to contribute her first points of the season.
Liberty Christian had to rally in the final seconds.
"Liberty showed some experience down the stretch," Byerley said. "They were down one with 40 seconds left, and they were able to stay calm and play good defense down the stretch.
"They used a size advantage to get a few key putbacks that really were the difference maker."
