MILTON-FREEWATER — A late goal with only about 12 minutes left in regulation helped McLoughlin High School's varsity girls soccer team stay undefeated Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Pioneers edged College Place for a 3-2 comeback victory.
The Pioneers (2-0-1 record) erased two deficits, with College Place scoring first in the 16th minute of their non-league match and then later taking another lead in the second half.
Next, the Pioneers play Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Umatilla in an Eastern Oregon League match.
College Place returns to action Thursday, Sept. 8, hosting Wapato.
Hawks coach Russ Carder looks to build off their strong season opener.
"In the first game of the season, the Lady Hawks soccer team came out against Mac-Hi on the losing side," Carder reported. "The Hawks started the game really well, controlling much of the contest for the first 15 minutes. This led to the away side getting a much deserved goal through a shot from Ruah Havens on 16 minutes.
"The experience of Mac-Hi was not to be denied, and they fought back to tie the game 10 minutes before half on a free kick after a handball just outside the box.
"The break allowed both teams to reconfigure, but the spectacle of the game was kept alive.
"Some rough challenges, good passing, and stout defending from both teams spoke to the character of both groups, with the Hawks again able to put themselves ahead. A good pass put freshman Gracelynn Tonn in on goal, who evaded the first defender and curled the ball into the far post to make the score 2-1.
"A short time later, the home team was awarded a free kick and put the ball into the far post to tie the game at 2-apiece. Mac Hi had something to really go for now and pressed hard for the winner.
"Brooke Foertsch made a goal-line clearance after another save from goalkeeper Ellie Andrews to keep it level.
"The final score was decided with 12 minutes to go as Mac-Hi's pressure broke through a final time to take the lead.
"Chances were had again for the Hawks, but could not break the goal line once more."
