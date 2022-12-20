Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team had a three-game winning streak snapped in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Wa-Hi gym.
Dylan Skaife hit a left-wing, 3-point jumper with three seconds left in the fourth quarter that lifted the visiting Ferris Saxons to a 54-52, non-conference victory over the Blue Devils.
Ferris improved to 5-2 on the season. Wa-Hi is now 4-3 after swallowing a most bitter pill.
The two teams were tied at 12-12 after one quarter. The Saxons' Sam Markham and the Blue Devils' Ken Higgins led their respective teams with eight points apiece and drained two treys each.
Daniel Coram provided Wa-Hi with a significant lift in the second quarter with three 3's that helped the home team edge its way to a 26-25 lead at halftime.
Both teams picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter. Ferris guard Reese Snellman, after a two-point first half, scored 12 of the Saxons' 19 points in period three that assisted the visitors in claiming a two-point lead, 44-42, heading into the final frame.
Dane Gardea and Coram kept the Blue Devils close in the third with six and five points, respectively.
Ferris led 51-48 as the clock ticked down inside the final minute. Wa-Hi's Trey McKinney brought the Blue Devils within one, 51-50, by connecting on both ends of a one-and-one.
A most dramatic finish unfolded in the final 30 seconds of play. Will Sullivan put Wa-HI in front, 52-51, on a driving layup from the left wing with 25 seconds to go.
But Markham found Skaife with a baseline inbounds pass to set up the game-winning shot.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to host undefeated Gonzaga Prep Wednesday at 5 p.m.
