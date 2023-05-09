COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place High baseball team led visiting La Salle 1-0 until the fifth inning, but the Lightning then tied it up and plated three seventh-inning runs to win a District 5 1A tournament-opening game, 4-1, on Tuesday, May 9.
Nick Josifek went five innings on the mound for the Hawks, striking out eight La Salle batters.
The Lightning had a 9-8 edge in hitting, while College Place had an error in the game.
The loss moves the Hawks into a matchup with Connell, a 13-3 loser to Toppenish on Tuesday, in a loser-out game at College Place at 4 p.m. on Friday.
