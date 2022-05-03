MILTON-FREEWATER — La Grande pitcher Grace Neer no-hit McLoughlin High School and struck out 12 in the opening game of a Greater Oregon League softball doubleheader Tuesday afternoon, May 3, at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
Neer aided her own cause with a two-run home run during the 12-0 whitewashing.
The Tigers finished off the sweep with a 13-1 romp in game two.
The two games were scheduled to be played in La Grande, but the Tigers' home turf was deemed unplayable due to poor weather.
La Grande improved its GOL-best record to 9-1 and is 13-5 overall.
Mac-Hi is 2-8 and 4-12.
La Grande scored twice in the first, second, and fourth innings of the mercy-rule shortened first contest and tallied a half-dozen times in the fifth.
Neer struck out the side in each of the first three frames.
Mac-Hi third baseman Caity Barnhart provided a defensive highlight in the third inning. She helped get the Pioneers out of a first-and-second, no-out mess by starting a rare 5-4 double play and assisted on a 5-3 putout that ended the inning.
Rylee Herndon had two hits in the second game for the Pioneers and Darby Rhoads accounted for Mac-Hi's only run of the day with a fourth-inning home run.
"The girls played good defense in the first game," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "It was nice to see Darby go deep and Rylee get two hits in the second game.
"We got down on ourselves in the second game and La Grande hit the ball," he said. They showed why the are the best team in our league."
The Pioneers' next scheduled action is May 10 when they host Umatilla for a non-league twin bill at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.