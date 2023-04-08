MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's softball team had its six-game winning streak snapped by La Grande on Thursday, April 6, at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The visiting Tigers scored 11 runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second inning during a 21-1 romp.
La Grande improved its record to 9-2 while Mac-Hi slipped to 6-2 after dropping its 2023 home opener.
The Pioneers scored their only run in the bottom of the first inning. Maritza Ruvalcaba led off with an infield single, Avah Carper and Addy Leonetti both walked, and Aisling Giguiere lifted a sacrifice fly to right field.
Mac-Hi threatened in the second inning. Caity Barnhart belted a one-out double to right and Alexis Sartin walked.
But the Pioneers were unable to bring Barnhart or Sartin home.
Giguiere hit a one-out single and Ally Sasser singled with two outs in the third.
But neither batter scored and the game was called due to the mercy rule.
"La Grande is a good team," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "Our players weren't prepared for the game. We made some mistakes and got down on ourselves. Our girls have to give 100 percent the whole time regardless of what the score is.
"I liked how we rallied offensively — up to a point," Vera said. "Aisling had a quality at-bat to produce that sacrifice fly in the first inning, but we weren't able to bring anybody around in the second and third.
"Hopefully we can bounce back."
Mac-Hi will get that chance when it hosts Umatilla for its Special District 4 opener on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.