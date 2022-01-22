MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's varsity boys basketball team lost both its Greater Oregon League matchups over the weekend, and the Pioneers saw their overall record this season drop to 2-8 with their mark in the district at 1-2.
The Pioneers are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they will host Stanfield with the opening tip around 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 21, in the Mac-Hi gym, the Pioneers fell to La Grande in a 69-39 rout.
Isaac Earls led all scorers with a game-high 20 points for the Pioneers.
They went to the second quarter only down 14-11, but La Grande dominated the rest of the game.
Back at it Saturday at home, the Pioneers suffered a 67-33 loss to Baker.
No further details are available.
