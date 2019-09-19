Walla Walla Valley Academy made short work of DeSales, taking its first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference match of the volleyball season in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-12, in the Irish gym on Wednesday.
WWVA picked up with its third straight win to start this season, leaving DeSales still hungry for its first match victory.
“Coach (Robin) Browning and WWVA have developed a good program and have a strong team,” DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. “I am proud of the Irish tonight on how they stepped up their play, remained positive and put up a fight.”
The Knights will stay home for its match, hosting Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday in EWAC action starting at 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Irish must take their search for a first win on the road Saturday to Kittitas for another EWAC clash starting at noon.
The Irish’s fight against WWVA featured freshman outside hitter Tayle’ Mooney scoring six kills as middle hitter Morgan Thomas added two.
Thomas also “stepped up her game with a couple of big blocks,” Ruthven said, adding that “junior Katie Hermann continues to leave everything on the court with great hustle and led the team in digs.
DeSales forced WWVA to shake an 8-8 tie in the first set.
The Knights pulled away with a couple of runs.
“Serve-receive played an issue in both the second and third sets as well,” Ruthven said. “Our serve receive passing has improved greatly, but when you are playing a very good team, recovering from serving runs of four or five points is very hard to do.”
Still, DeSales came away eager to get back at it.
“The Irish played very well as a team tonight,” Ruthven said. “We stepped up our defense, improved our passing overall and never got down on ourselves. This was a positive experience, and I enjoyed seeing our team grow tonight.”