COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy used a full-court press to pull away from Pomeroy here Tuesday in non-league boys basketball action.
The Pirates and Knights battled to a 15-15 tie after one, then WWVA turned up the defensive pressure and it proved to be more than a young (with six freshmen and a sophomore on the varsity roster) Pomeroy team could handle.
The Knights pulled away for an 81-56 win.
“We started slow, maybe having only a varsity game got us to come out a little slack,” Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said. “Pomery is well coached and showed, if you are not ready to go, they can stay with anybody. We started to figure it out midway through the first, found some energy, and really picked it up (the rest of the way).”
The Pirates, behind sophomore Trent Gwinn’s five points, raced to a 7-0 lead.
Consecutive treys from the Knights’ David Rittenbach knotted the score at 12-12 with 2:25 left in the first quarter.
A Danner Maves free throw got the Pirates even at 15-15 with one tick left in the first.
“We didn’t turn the ball over,” Pirates coach Chris Wolf said of Pomeroy’s first quarter. “We controlled the pace of the game in the first. I thought they did (control the pace) the next three quarters.”
The Knights went to a full-court press in the second period, and forced nine Pirate turnovers.
Aaron Pollard scored 11 and Jake Freedle added 10 for the Knights in the quarter as WWVA pulled away to a 42-28 lead at intermission.
It could have been worse for the Pirates, except for Gwinn. Gwinn scored 18 first-half points to keep Pomeroy within striking distance.
The Knights came out blazing in the third, and the pressure defense took the Pirates out of their game.
Freedle hit two treys and scored 15 in the quarter, and Pollard chipped in 11 to seal this one as the Knights went to the fourth up 69-36.
“We made good halftime adjustments,” Bumgardner said. “Our presses are still a work in progress. We figured out at half which one worked, and really picked it up in the third.
“We forced some turnovers and got out in transition,” he continued. “Our group started hitting shots and the energy was just contagious.”
Maves finished with 14 points for the Pirates, but it was the Gwinn show. Gwinn finished with 29 points for the game.
“Don’t know if he can shoot that good all the time,” Wolf said. “He played under control.”
Freedle led a a quartet of Knights in double digits as he matched Gwinn with a 29-point performance.
Pollard finished with 22. Isaias Santellano chipped in 12, and Rittenbach finished with 10.
“Coming on the second night (WWVA defeated College Place on Monday) of a back-to back, it was good to see us find energy,” Bumgardner said. “It was a good win.”
The young Pirates open Southeast 1B play with St. John-Endicott on Friday.
“It was a learning experience for our freshmen,” Wolf said. “They are going to have to go through this because they are going to play a lot of minutes. Hopefully, these lessons will help us in league.”
WWVA (2-0 on the year) opens Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play Thursday when White Swan visits.
“Not fun having a league game against a good opponent this early,” Bumgardner said. “We’ll see how we can make improvements and keep moving forward.”
Knights 81, Pirates 56
POMEROY (56) — Fruh 3, Gwinn 29, Bartels 2, Bott 2, Kimble 2, Magill, Walton, Stalkop 4, Maves 14. Totals 19 15-21 56.
WWVA (81) — Santellano 12, Freedle 29, Parks, Heredia 2, Nishi, Castleman, Pollard 22, Torres 4, Wallace-Bailey, Rittenbach 10, Vynmeister, Clancy 2. Totals 31 7-10 81.
Pomeroy 15 13 8 20 — 56
WWVA 15 27 27 12 — 81
3-point goals — Pom 3 (Gwinn 2), WWVA 12 (Freedle 4, Pollard 4). Total fouls — Pom 9, WWVA 17. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — Pom 35 (Bartels 8), WWVA 24 (Pollard 7, Freedle 7). Turnovers — Pom 31, WWVA 11. Assists —- Pom 8 (Stallcop 5), WWVA 14 (Pollard 3).