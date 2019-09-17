COLLEGE PLACE — Sahara Browning scored 22 kills and six aces for Walla Walla Valley Academy’s volleyball team, and the visiting Knights defeated College Place High School in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23, in the Hawks’ gym on Monday night.
Following a season-opening comeback victory over Oregon powerhouse Weston-McEwen last Monday, the Knights stayed strong to sweep College Place, of the Class 1A South Central Athletic Conference, inside its own gym.
WWVA (2-0 record) is now primed for its first Class 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference match of the year, Wednesday night at DeSales starting at 6 p.m.
“This was a great match for us leading into our league games this week,” WWVA coach Robin Browning said. “College Place High is a well-coached and skilled team. It is always great to test ourselves against a local team in a higher league. This is a highly anticipated match that brings former teammates together to compete against each other on the same court.
“The court was electric with anticipation, and the crowd filled the space with high energy.”
The Knights had several key contributors.
Sahara Browning led in aces on 17-of-17 serving and also made three assists and a block.
Macyn Scherger notched four aces on 15-of-17 serving, tallied a pair of kills, dished 17 assists, and hustled after five digs.
Amanda Kitto made 11 digs and cleared all seven of her serves, Jessica Mitchell was good for nine digs, five kills and a block, Ryle King added three aces of 17-of-19 serving as well as a kill.
The Knight also had Kaylene Wells with 4-of-4 serving, three digs and a kill, Celeste Santellano with two digs and an assist, and Jia Willard with three digs.
A week after fighting their way out of a 2-1 hole to knock off Weston-McEwen, the Knights had to overcome another slow start.
“As the match began, we found ourselves in quite a slump,” coach Browning said. “My girls came out so tight, they couldn’t get a pass up that our setters could do anything with.
“The tide would take a turn with a series of serves from Rylee King, Sahara Browning, and Macyn Scherger,” coach Browning said. “Jessica Mitchell would put two kills on the floor, and Sahara Browning would seal that set by pounding seven kills into the ground.
“The next two sets were neck-and-neck, but my girls were determined to put this one in the books with a win,” she said. “With another rally of serves from Rylee King, Sahara Browning and Amanda Kitto, the momentum was in our favor. When Sahara added another eight kills, the second set was the Knight’s.
“In the last set, we would watch CPHS come back from a big score deficit to tie the game back up at 19 all,” coach Browning said. “I pulled the girls off the court, and told them the match was up for grabs. They had to decide how hard they wanted to work to earn it.
“They decided to work,” coach Browning said. “More serves from Macyn Scherger, Rylee King, Sahara Browning and Amanda Kitto kept us in the running.
“With her team putting up some great passes, Sahara Browning would hammer another seven hits down. That put the win in our column.
“College Place is an admirable opponent that made us work very hard,” coach Browning said. “I am very proud of what the Knight’s accomplished together tonight.
“There is always more work to do, but I’m happy with the progress we’ve seen in our first two matches of the season.”
College Place looks to bounce back tonight when it hosts Kiona-Benton for an SCAC match starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Hawks (7-4-1 overall, 1-0 in the league) took their first SCAC match with a sweep of Royal here on Thursday before going to a tournament the following day at the Yakima Sundome and defeating their last four opponents.