COLLEGE PLACE — After picking up their first conference win of the season against Columbia-Burbank on Saturday, the Walla Walla Valley Academy boys stormed their way to their second on Tuesday, this time against Dayton-Waitsburg, 67-32.
“I think we’re finally finding our identity as a team,” Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said.
D-W held its ground with the Knights in the first period, attacking from the corners to shuffle the Knight defenders, while WWVA had issues with ball security.
The hometeam led, 16-14, after the opening stanza.
The Knights righted the ship in the second period, though, and held a 40-23 halftime margin.
“We’ve really been able to improve on our defense recently,” Bumgardner said, “and we really hit another gear in the second quarter. We brought great defensive energy tonight.
“The guys did a really good job recognizing which opportunities were the right ones to go for,” he said.
Meanwhile, the offense that couldn’t get going in the first quarter kicked itself into high gear.
“Our defense led to some easy buckets,” Bumgardner said, “and when you find easy buckets, the harder shots start to fall.”
Bumgardner had accolades for Isaias Santellano's play.
“We’ve really asked Isaias Santellano to step up in a big way this year,” he said. “We wanted him to step into a bigger role to take some pressure off of our other guys. It was a little touch-and-go to start the year, but over the past few games, he’s really been figuring out what works for him and how to get everyone involved.
“His defensive energy translates over to the offense, and he’s been able to knock down shots and find open teammates," Bumgardner said. "Isaias has been doing a really good job helping our team and diversifying our attack.”
Santellano finished the game with 11 points, second-most for the Knights, as well as a number of steals.
“Our other guys are really stepping up, as well," Bumgardner said, "finding what shots work for them, whether that’s in the paint or outside, and it’s really helped us diversify our approach and take pressure off of our main scorers.”
Aaron Pollard led the Knights with 16 points on the night, and Jake Freedle added another 10.
For D-W, Mason Finney led the way with 13 points, while Colton VanBlaricom tacked on another nine.
With conference play now in full swing, the Knights will be back at it on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for a game at cross-town rival DeSales.
Dayton-Waitsburg, meanwhile, returns to Waitsburg on Saturday, as D-W hosts conference heavyweight White Swan, also at 7:30 p.m.
WWVA 67, Dayton-Waitsburg 32
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (32) — Finney 13, VanBlaricom 9, Bledsoe 5, Evans 2, White 2, Costello 1.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (67) — Pollard 16, Santellano 11, Freedle 10, Torres 9, Rittenbach 7, Parks 5, Castleman 3, Vyhmeister 1.
DW;14;9;4;5;—;32
WWVA;16;24;18;9;—;67
3-pt field goals — DW 3 (Finney 2); WWVA 9 (Pollard 4). Fouls — DW 13; WWVA 12. Rebounds — DW 27; WWVA 36. Turnovers — DW 16; WWVA 13. Assists — DW 4; WWVA 16.