BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place's softball team dropped a pair of South Central Athletic Conference games to Kiona-Benton here on Saturday, April 29.
The Hawks fell 15-5 in the opener, before the Bears won the nightcap, 9-6.
College Place scored all five of its runs in the fourth inning of the opener, while eight errors hurt the Hawks' cause.
Ki-Be jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, and answered College Place's five-run fourth with seven runs to take the lead for good.
"It’s tough, we talked the last couple of days how we wanted to start fast and really set the tone," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "They came out and hit a couple of balls hard and got on us a bit early. I actually thought we did a pretty nice job of limiting it to just the two runs. It was a little ugly at times in the first, but we managed to get out of it pretty well given it was 2-0 after only four hitters.
"Obviously not the start we wanted, but the way we have been swinging it lately I thought we would battle back and still be fine," he said.
Adrienne Berube led off the fourth for College Place with a towering fly ball to left that hit the fence for a double. After an out she scored on an RBI single by Noey Lopez.
When the ball got under the defender’s glove, Lopez made it all the way to third, and she scored after another Bears defensive miscue allowed Audrey Schild to reach on an error.
The Hawks then used singles by Payton Moore and Sierra Brunner to score Schild. Moore scored on an RBI groundout by Chuck Amick.
The final run came home when Gracelyn Tonn singled home Brunner.
"I was very happy that we finally got going offensively," Davis said. "Even though we didn’t hit a lot of the balls really hard, we were doing just enough to put some pressure on them and they gave us a couple of extra opportunities. Being able to cash them in us a huge step in the right direction."
In the second game, the Hawks scored a first-inning run only to see the Bears score eight times in the bottom of the inning.
College Place scored three fifth-inning runs and single runs in the sixth and seventh, but couldn't catch up to Ki-Be.
Tonn lined the fourth pitch of the game down the right-field line for a double to set up the Hawks' first run. She later scored on a passed ball.
"It was definitely a better start than game one," Davis said. "I was really hoping we could get a crooked one there, but it is always good to get on the scoreboard in the first inning."
The Bears used five hits, two Hawk errors, and two walks to score eight times in the bottom of the first.
"It was really nice that we kept fighting," Davis said. "Pitching and defense allowed us to keep playing."
The Hawk offense finally got rolling a bit in the fifth inning when the Hawks scored three runs to make it 8-4.
"I thought the second game was promising," Davis said. "Obviously, moral victories don’t pay the bills, but it’s pretty easy to see that we played really well for six innings. The one or two big innings has killed us all year and today was no exception. We must find a way to shore that up and limit the damage if we want to be successful come playoff time.
"There were some positives today," he said. "I thought both our pitchers threw the ball pretty well. Rio (Hayes) obviously settled down and really battled and kept us in game two.
"In game one we didn’t give Kenadie (Schriendl) the help she needed to show how well she pitched. Both of those girls have shown great strides this year from the beginning of the year until now. It’s nice to see their hard work paying off."
The Hawks fall to 5-10 on the year and 3-2 in SCAC East play. They host the top-ranked Royal Knights on Friday in a league doubleheader.
"Royal is very very solid this year," Davis said. "We will have to play our best ball, but matching our best against theirs is the reason we play."
