BENTON CITY — College Place's girls soccer team fell to Kiona-Benton, 8-1, in South Central Athletic Conference play here on Thursday, Oct. 13.
"Some very odd refereeing decisions and really aggressive play from the hosts led to the score," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.
College Place next hosts Wahluke on Tuesday.
