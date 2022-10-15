COLLEGE PLACE — Kiona-Benton pulled out a 20-12 South Central Athletic Conference football victory over College Place here on Friday, Oct. 14.
Hawks quarterback Nicholas Josifek finished the game 11 for 22 passing for 153 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Michael Wolpert caught five of Josifek's passes for 89 yards, with Henry Thompson grabbing four for 36 yards and touchdown, Parker Hodgen had a reception for 20 yards, and Easton Wagoner had a catch for eight yards.
College Place ran for 119 yards on 19 carries, with Joseph Zilla leading the Hawks with 83 yards on 14 runs.
Josifek had 33 yards on four carries, and Hodgen had three yards on one run.
College Place, now 2-5 overall and 1-2 in SCAC play, next goes to Royal on Friday.
