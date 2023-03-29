COLLEGE PLACE — Kiona-Benton and College Place were tied at 2-apiece at halftime of a South Central Athletic Conference boys soccer match on the Hawks' pitch on Tuesday, March 28, but the Bears scored four second-half goals to CP's two for a 6-4 win.
"Excellent performances from Carlos Peña and Mason Aguilar, keeping it simple," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said.
College Place had goals scored by Axel Escalante, Allan Martinez and Oscar Ponce.
The Hawks next go to Prosser on Thursday.
