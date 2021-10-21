KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls soccer team picked up its third straight win here Thursday, Oct. 21, wrapping up the regular season with a 5-1 victory over Kennewick.
The win nudged Wa-Hi (7-9 record) up to fifth place in the Mid-Columbia Conference, with districts starting next week.
Wa-Hi will next host its first-round playoff Tuesday afternoon with Cheney at 4 p.m.
The Blue Devils look for another strong performance after the rout here.
Kennewick scored first, but the Blue Devils dominated the rest of their match with five unanswered goals.
Jenna Huntsman tying things up off an assist from Marlee Boyd, who score a goal of her own gave them a 2-1 lead.
Before the Blue Devils were done, they would get insurance from Hayleigh Burke, Jazlyn Martinez and Kaitlyn King.
