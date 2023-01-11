KENNEWICK — A 24-point second quarter doomed the Walla Walla High School boys basketball team in Mid-Columbia Conference action on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Blue Devils — who trailed by just two, 13-11, after one quarter — fell behind 37-23 at halftime and went on to lose to the host Kennewick Lions by a 62-53 score.
Tuesday's loss, Wa-HI's fourth in its last five games, left the Blue Devils 4-3 in conference play and 5-6 overall at night's end.
Dane Gardea paced Wa-Hi with 21 points, Daniel Coram added 12, and Trey McKinney 10.
Wa-Hi hosts Richland for its next game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
