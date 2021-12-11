POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team won one of two games over the weekend, and the Pirates came away with their record so far this season at 2-1.
On Friday, Dec. 10, up in Palouse, Wash., the Pirates suffered a 40-26 loss.
Jillian Herres was the top scoring Pirate with 13 points while teammate Keely Maves had 7, Chase Caruso 4, Jadence Gingerich 2.
"Foul trouble and cold shooting got us in trouble early on, and we couldn’t fight our way out of it," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We have a lot of room to improve this early in the season.
"With a young group, we have a lot to focus on in the weeks to come, but I’m really hopeful for this team.
"Jillian played a tough game regardless of being in foul trouble the entire night. She finished with 13 and got herself to the line.
"Keely Maves battled down low tonight and finished with 7 points and 7 steals.
"It was a tough loss but we will have another shot at them later in the season."
Back home Saturday, the Pirates rebounded with a 65-30 rout of St. John.
Maves poured in 40 points while Herres had 15, Gingerich 7, Caruso 3.
"We showed up to play tonight," Bye said. "It was a hard loss emotionally last night, which always makes it tough to turn around and play. But my girls stepped on the court expecting to win tonight.
"We saw some big things from Keely Maves who finished with 40 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks. She was unstoppable down low.
"Jillian Herres had another big night finishing with a double double — 15 points, 13 assists, and 5 rebounds.
"We played team ball tonight, and our discipline and tempo allowed us to pull ahead early and keep pushing."
The Pirates next play Dec. 18 when they host Yakama Nation Tribal School.
