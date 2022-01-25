POMEROY — Keely Maves converted a game-winning free throw in overtime with the score tied and less than a second on the clock for Pomeroy's high school varsity girls basketball team Tuesday, Jan. 25, lifting the Pirates over Southeast 1B Conference archrival Oakesdale in a 42-41 victory.
Maves ended up leading all scorers with a game-high 28 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds and making 3 steals for the Pirates (12-2 overall, 6-2 in the league) as teammate Chase Caruso had 6 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals, Kendal Dixon had 4 points, Jillian Herres added 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals, Haliee Brewer had 2 points.
They won a thriller that was tight from start to finish, with Oakesdales up 24-23 at halftime before the Pirates tied things up by the end of the third quarter and needed overtime.
"We played another battle of a game tonight," Pirates coach Tai Bye said. "We had way too many turnovers, which put us in some vulnerable positions on defense.
"However, my girls never stopped fighting and just kept chipping away. It came down to a single free throw with 0.03 seconds on the clock, which Keely Maves sank to seal us the OT win."
Oakesdale had tried to contain Maves, but the Pirates had depth.
"I am very proud of her senior and captain leadership tonight," Bye said. "Keely Maves never let down on offense tonight and worked through being double- and triple-teamed most of the night. She finished with a double-double.
"Jillian Herres had another strong night controlling the game," Bye added. "Chase Caruso also finished well tonight."
The Pirates are scheduled to next play Friday when they host Colton with the opening tip around 6 p.m.
