DeSales Catholic High School's varsity softball team won a doubleheader Thursday, March 31, as the Irish edged Sunnyside Christian for a 3-2 victory before taking the second game in an 11-5 rout.
Kate Dunham led the Irish in the opener as she pitched a complete-game gem, limiting Sunnyside Christian to only a pair of hits while chalking up 10 strikeouts, and also scored a run as she batted 3-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases.
“Kate was relentless, as she kept Sunnyside Christian off balance and refused to allow them to draw even,” Irish coach Pat Wahl said.
The Irish then dominated the nightcap as Dunham, Mary-Elizabeth Balof and Roni Renholds each had two hits. The team wound up with eight hits and eight stolen bases.
Dunham pitched another masterpiece with eight strikeouts, helping the Irish prevail despite having only two outfielders the final four innings due to injuries.
They had erased an early 1-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and four more in the second.
“Kate was a bulldog out there today, as she put us on her back and willed us to victory,” Wahl said. “It was a tremendous game as our ladies didn’t buckle at the prospect of only playing with eight players. They took it as a personal challenge and learned about themselves in the process. I can’t be any prouder of them and their effort.”
The Irish next play April 12, hosting Tri-Cities Prep for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
